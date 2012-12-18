Coheed and Cambria Stream New Song, "The Hard Sell"

With one excellent offering already under their belts in recent months, Coheed and Cambria won't keep fans waiting too long for new music.
The band will release the second part of their double album, The Afterman, in February, and earlier today posted a brand-new song online. Watch the lyric video for "The Hard Sell" from The Afterman: Descension below.
For fans looking to get their fans on "The Hard Sell" early, the track will be available on Guitar Center’s “Fresh Cuts” CD series, with 50,000 copies available to the public at all Guitar Center locations.
In a recent interview with Guitar World, Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez discussed the band's ambitious new companion albums and opened up about the origins of his eclectic musical tastes.
"My parents listened to all different types of music, and they created a large spectrum for me to draw from," he said. "So I learned to be very open minded from a young age. That’s why with Coheed and Cambria I never want us to be pigeonholed into just one thing. The pop side is just as important as the progressive side, which is just as important as the ballads, which is just as important as the heavy stuff."
You can read the full interview at this location.
The Afterman: Descension is out February 5.
Coheed and Cambria Tour Dates w/Between the Buried and Me, Russian Circles
- Feb 04 2013 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
- Feb 05 2013 - Washington, DC - 9:30 Club
- Feb 07 2013 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE
- Feb 08 2013 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
- Feb 09 2013 - Chicago, IL - Congress Theatre
- Feb 10 2013 - Minneapolis, MN - First Avenue
- Feb 12 2013 - Des Moines, IA - Val Air Ballroom
- Feb 14 2013 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre
- Feb 15 2013 - Salt Lake City, UT - SaltAir
- Feb 17 2013 - Portland, OR - Roseland Theater
- Feb 18 2013 - Vancouver, BC - Vogue Theatre
- Feb 19 2013 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo
- Feb 21 2013 - San Francisco, CA - Warfield Theater
- Feb 22 2013 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern
- Feb 25 2013 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
- Feb 26 2013 - The Marquee - Tempe, AZ
- Feb 27 2013 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theatre
- Mar 01 2013 - Austin, TX - Stubb's
- Mar 02 2013 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
- Mar 03 2013 - Dallas, TX - Palladium Ballroom
- Mar 05 2013 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
- Mar 06 2013 - Saint Petersburg, FL - Jannus Live
- Mar 07 2013 - Lake Buena Vista, FL - House of Blues
- Mar 08 2013 - Miami Beach, FL - The Fillmore
- Mar 10 2013 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore Charlotte
- Mar 11 2013 - Philadelphia, PA – Electric Factory
- Mar 14 2013 - Boston, MA - House of Blues
- Mar 16 2013 - New York, NY - Radio City Music Hall