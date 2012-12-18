Coheed and Cambria Stream New Song, "The Hard Sell"

With one excellent offering already under their belts in recent months, Coheed and Cambria won't keep fans waiting too long for new music.

The band will release the second part of their double album, The Afterman, in February, and earlier today posted a brand-new song online. Watch the lyric video for "The Hard Sell" from The Afterman: Descension below.

For fans looking to get their fans on "The Hard Sell" early, the track will be available on Guitar Center’s “Fresh Cuts” CD series, with 50,000 copies available to the public at all Guitar Center locations.

In a recent interview with Guitar World, Coheed and Cambria's Claudio Sanchez discussed the band's ambitious new companion albums and opened up about the origins of his eclectic musical tastes.

"My parents listened to all different types of music, and they created a large spectrum for me to draw from," he said. "So I learned to be very open minded from a young age. That’s why with Coheed and Cambria I never want us to be pigeonholed into just one thing. The pop side is just as important as the progressive side, which is just as important as the ballads, which is just as important as the heavy stuff."

You can read the full interview at this location.

The Afterman: Descension is out February 5.

Coheed and Cambria Tour Dates w/Between the Buried and Me, Russian Circles