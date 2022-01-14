Coheed and Cambria announce new album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, due this May

Sci-fi influenced prog rock titans Coheed and Cambria have announced the arrival of their much-anticipated 10th studio album, Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind.

The collection is due for release on May 27 and represents the second installment of their Vaxis story arc – a narrative that was first established on 2018’s Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures and returned us to the 'present day' Amory Wars universe, following a number of prequel records in the 2010s.

(Image credit: Coheed And Cambria)

The announcement follows early singles, Shoulders and Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord). At the time of the latter’s release, we noted that the cover art (which featured the duo at the heart of the Vaxis saga) hinted that the second installment was not far off, so the announcement has not come as a complete surprise.

Pre-orders are now open for the record and, in particular, we’d like to draw your attention to the awe-inspiring and ludicrously prog package that is the Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind Limited Edition box set.

(Image credit: Roadrunner Records)

It comes with a 96-page illustrated hardcover novel of the same title, written and developed by frontman/guitarist Claudio Sanchez and his wife, Chondra Echert.

What’s more it includes an 8” ‘Quintillan Speaker Containment Unit Lamp’ (not to be confused with a flux capacitor), plus the CD, download, poster and a ‘black card’, which grants the bearer early access to ticket sales and tour venues. If you hop on that before January 23, you’ll get an autographed copy and your name printed in that 96-page tome.

Sadly, we’ve not got any new tracks to go with the news but we do have the cover art and track list, which you can check out below – and that will have to hold us all for the time being.

(Image credit: Coheed And Cambria)

Coheed and Cambria – Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind:

The Embers of Fire Beautiful Losers Comatose Shoulders A Disappearing Act Love Murder One Blood The Liars Club Bad Man Our Love Ladders of Supremacy Rise, Naianasha (Cut the Cord) Window of the Waking Mind

For more information and to pre-order Vaxis II: A Window of the Waking Mind, head to CoheedAndCambria.com.