Coheed and Cambria drop Shoulders, their first new music in almost 3 years

Coheed and Cambria have released their first single in almost three years, Shoulders.

Following the band's monstrous 2018 offering, Vaxis I: The Unheavenly Creatures – which was touted as their “return to concept” album after the more introspective The Color Before the Sun in 2015 – Shoulders is cast straight from the hard rock mold, with an killer, attitude-y main riff and an unbelievably catchy chorus. Watch the track's official lyric video below.

On the track's theme, vocalist/guitarist Claudio Sanchez explains: “In art, in your career, in relationships... No matter how much you give of yourself or try, you have to accept that not everything in life can be a perfect fit.”

In a new interview with Consequence of Sound, Sanchez describes the band's forthcoming LP as a “modern record”.

“I'll be honest,” he explains. “A lot of times, with bands who've been around and built a strong fanbase like we have, I think there might be a tendency, intentionally or unintentionally, to try to give the fans what they want and not take too many risks.

“But after making music for so long and entering a pandemic, we didn't want limitations to the creative process. The [next] record is going to be what I hope people perceive this band to be in 2021/2022... It's a Coheed and Cambria record, but it's looking forward, not backwards.”

While not yet confirmed, it's likely that Shoulders will appear on the band's next album. And based on its cover art, it'll almost certain that the record will be the next installment in their Amory Wars concept album series. Could it be Vaxis II? Only time will tell.

(Image credit: Coheed and Cambria)

Coheed and Cambria are also gearing up for a co-headlining tour with The Used later this year. Comprising 19 dates – beginning August 27 in Irvine, California and wrapping up with a set on the S.S. Neverender Cruise in Miami, Florida on September 26 – the run will also feature performances from punk-rockers Meet Me @ The Altar and indie singer-songwriter carolesdaughter.

For a full list of dates – and to buy tickets – head over to Coheed and Cambria's website.