The 2012 Revolver Golden Gods took place last night, putting together a night of epic performances like no other show can.

During Trivium's set, the band were joined by Slipknot/Stone Sour vocalist Corey Taylor and Machine Head's Robb Flynn for a rendition of the Metallica classic, "Creeping Death." You can watch video of the performance below.

If you didn't catch the action live last night, you can still replay the event today only right here.