Corey Taylor "Still on the Fence" About New Slipknot Album

Corey Taylor says that he is "still on the fence" about recording a new Slipknot album.

Speaking in a webchat to promote his new book, Seven Deadly Sins, Taylor said that he had been skeptical about recording a new album without the band's late bassist, Paul Gray, but that he was "feeling better" about the idea.

"I feel better about it, but I'm still kind of on the fence," he said. "We're taking baby steps, and we're going to take our time."

You can check out the full question-and-answer session with Taylor below.

Photo: José Goulão