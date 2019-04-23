Corrosion of Conformity Announce North American Tour

Corrosion of Conformity have announced a North American tour.

Dubbed the A Quest To Believe, A Call To The Void II tour, it will feature support from Crowbar, Lo-Pan and Quaker City Night Hawks, and run from late-July through late-August. You can check out their full itinerary below.

The band is touring in support of their most recent album, 2018's No Cross No Crown.

“The album [No Cross No Crown] goes in so many damn different directions,” singer/guitarist Pepper Keenan told Guitar World in an interview last year. “It stretches out there, and that’s kinda the point.”

For tickets and more info, head on over to coc.com.

Corrosion of Conformity 2019 Tour Dates:

5/09/2019 Coyote Joe's - Charlotte, NC w/ Cody Jinks

5/24/2019 Rocklahoma - Pryor, OK

w/ Crowbar, Lo-Pan, Quaker City Night Hawks:

7/26/2019 The Chance - Poughkeepsie, NY

7/27/2019 Westcott Theater - Syracuse, NY

7/28/2019 Heavy MTL - Montreal, QC *

7/29/2019 Dallas Nightclub - Kitchener, ON

7/31/2019 Mercury Ballroom - Louisville, KY

8/01/2019 Elevation - Grand Rapids, MI

8/02/2019 The Rave II - Milwaukee, WI

8/03/2019 KISW's Pain In The Grass @ White River Amphitheatre - Auburn, WA *

8/05/2019 Deluxe @ Old National Centre - Indianapolis, IN

8/06/2019 Pop's - Sauget, IL

8/07/2019 Slowdown - Omaha, NE

8/10/2019 Fox Theatre - Boulder, CO

8/11/2019 Mesa Theater - Grand Junction, CO

8/13/2019 Knitting Factory Concert House - Boise, ID

8/14/2019 The Complex - Salt Lake City, UT

8/15/2019 Psycho Swim @ Daylight Beach Club - Las Vegas, NV *

8/16/2019 Encore - Tucson, AZ

8/17/2019 Sunshine Theater - Albuquerque, NM

8/19/2019 Come And Take It Live - Austin, TX

8/21/2019 1904 Music Hall - Jacksonville, FL

8/22/2019 The Tarheel - Jacksonville, NC

8/23/2019 Elevation 27 - Virginia Beach, VA

8/24/2019 Starland Ballroom - Sayreville, NJ

8/25/2019 Fete Music Hall - Providence, RI

10/13/2019 MegaCruise 2019 - Los Angeles, CA *

* Corrosion of Conformity only