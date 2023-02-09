Cort adds to its acoustic arsenal with 6 well-spec'd, ornately finished models

Cort’s 2023 activities are well and truly underway. Having introduced its updated G Series range of electric guitars, the brand has now added to its acoustic guitar arsenal by unveiling six all-new instruments.

Across the board, Cort has turned its attention to eye-catching aesthetics and robust spec sheets, with the six-strong collection offering both ornate visuals and high-end appointments.

The standout six-string from the drop is the Roselyn Redux. Inspired by a previous offering from Cort’s Masterpiece Series, the guitar moves the soundhole to the upper bout – and adds an extra one on the side – and places an elegant portrait of a woman holding a rose underneath the strings.

Cort Roselyn Redux (Image credit: Cort)

A complementary vine inlay also makes the cut, with the Roselyn Redux boasting a top-notch spec sheet befitting its high-end appearance. In terms of build, a master-grade solid European spruce top is paired with AAA solid pau ferro back and sides, as well as a five-piece neck composed from mahogany and walnut.

It flashes an ebony fingerboard, hand-rolled fret edge treatment and a Graph Tech TUSQ nut, and accommodates LR Baggs electronics with soundhole-mounted controls. As for hardware, it’s got Gotoh tuners and an ebony bridge with ebony bridge pins.

Cort Modern Black (Image credit: Cort)

The Roselyn Redux isn’t the only new Cort acoustic to flash a side-mounted soundhole, with the Modern Black – inspired by modern jazz instruments – following suit. The Trans Black Gloss six-string uses master grade solid European spruce for the top, mahogany for the back and sides, and comes loaded with Fishman Matrix Infinity electronics.

It’s also worth noting the Ergo-A Asymmetric walnut neck, Graph Tech Black TUSQ nut and custom block inlays, as well as the ebony fingerboard and Dovetail neck joint.

Cort Abstract-Delta (Image credit: Cort)

The rest of the drop is more conventional, with the Abstract Delta reviving Cort’s Abstract Limited Edition, which arrived in 2018. A whistle-stop tour of its spec sheet reveals a solid Sitka spruce top in Natural Glossy finish, AAA solid pau ferro back and sides, and a slightly deeper OM-shape body.

Peep the headstock and you’ll also see some quirky triangular designs on the headstock – composed from ebony, ovangkol, walnut, maple and padauk – which are fixed atop an ebony fretboard-equipped walnut neck.

Once again, LR Baggs electronics make the cut, with the Abstract Delta also flashing triangular inlays and a specially designed rosette.

Cort Gold-Passion (Image credit: Cort)

Two Gold Series six-strings have been included in the drop, with Cort unveiling the single-cutaway dreadnought-shaped Gold-DC6 and Modern Concert Body-sized Gold-Passion.

Taking them one at a time, the Gold-Passion is dubbed a successor to 2020’s Gold-Edge, featuring a bevel cutaway that supposedly contributes to “enhanced playability and responsiveness”.

Build-wise, it boasts an Aged to Vintage torrefied Engelmann spruce top, AAA flamed maple back and sides, and a hard maple neck with ebony fretboard. Other notable specs include a “sonically enhanced UV finish”, which allows the wood to breathe and vibrate more freely, and LR Baggs electronics.

Cort Gold-DC6 (Image credit: Cort)

The penultimate acoustic, the Gold-DC6, is a cutaway version of Cort’s incumbent Gold-D6, and as such arrives with many of the same specs. Highlights include a Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, Fishman's Flex Blend system with top-mounted controls, a walnut-reinforced neck and a Macassar ebony fingerboard.

Last but not least is the GA1E. Available in Open Pore Natural Satin and Open Pore Sunburst finishes, the single-cutaway model is marketed as an accessible workhorse with a Grand Auditorium body that can excel as a studio and stage six-string.

To achieve this, the GA1E recruits a no-nonsense blueprint, which comprises a solid spruce top, mahogany back and sides, Cort CE304T electronics, and a mahogany neck topped with an Ovangol fretboard.

Cort GA1E (Image credit: Cort)

Hand-scalloped X-bracing, die-cast tuners, and a black/white/ivory rosette also make the cut.

Prices are currently kept under wraps, but we imagine it won’t be long before Cort and retailers start stocking the six new six-strings.

For updates – and to find out more about each model – keep your eyes peeled on Cort’s website (opens in new tab).