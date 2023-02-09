Cort unveils 9 new models in its epic value-for-money G Series for 2023

Cort has unveiled its new-for-2023 G Series electric guitar lineup, which introduces both upgraded versions of existing models as well as all-new additions to the wallet-friendly, high-spec Strat-style family.

Notable inclusions in the drop include new-look iterations of the HSS G280 Select and HH G300 Pro – now arriving in Trans Chameleon Purple and Metallic Gold, respectively – as well as revamped entry-level HSS G200 models.

As for what’s actually new, Cort has unveiled two offshoot variants of the popular G300 Pro – the rustic, no frills G300 Raw and decidedly more striking G300 Glam – which are joined by a retro-flavored G250 Spectrum, available in Metallic Green and Metallic Purple.

Diving deeper into the drop, the rebooted G200 model is available in Black, Pastel Pink and Sky Blue, and features a more faithful Fender-inspired pickguard that accommodates an HSS configuration.

Image 1 of 2 Cort G200 in Black (Image credit: Cort) Cort G200 in Sky Blue (Image credit: Cort)

Other updates include Cort staggered locking tuners, which replace the previous model’s die-cast alternatives, as well as a poplar body as opposed to a basswood one. Elsewhere, the G200 features a hard maple neck and 15.75”-radius jatoba fretboard, and comes equipped with a six-point vintage tremolo.

The G200 is joined by the G300 Raw and G300 Glam. Slightly more high-end, the two are almost identical, save the striking color differences and a handful of functional appointments.

Cort G300 Raw (Image credit: Cort)

Specifically, both models feature chambered African mahogany bodies and African mahogany necks, and offer the standard 25.5” scale length and compound 12”-15.5” fretboard radius. Further universal features include Luminlay side dots, Cort staggered locking tuners, Graph Tech Black TUSQ nuts and the Cort CFA-III tremolo.

Electronics-wise, both come loaded with Seymour Duncan’s SH2N and TB4 humbucker set, which can be sculpted via a five-way switch and master volume and tone knobs.

Model-specific specs include an ebony fretboard and hard maple top for the G300 Glam, while the G300 Raw instead opts for a rosewood fingerboard and walnut top.

Cort G300 Glam (Image credit: Cort)

The final all-new model is the G250 Spectrum, which, according to Cort, was “designed for guitarists that seek a simple, slick-looking guitar with retro styling and colors that pop”.

Thanks to the Metallic Green and Metallic Purple finishes, the retro feel arrives in abundance, with the eye-catching axe featuring a basswood body, hard maple neck and 15.75” radius fretboard, and a 25.5” scale length.

Cort G250 Spectrum in Metallic Green (Image credit: Cort)

Other notable appointments include a set of Cort Alnico V humbuckers – controlled via master volume and tone knobs, and a three-way toggle – as well as Cort staggered locking tuners, a two-point tremolo with bent steel saddles and black dot inlays.

The rest of Cort’s 2023 G Series lineup is largely concerned with flashy new finishes, with the HSS G280 Select receiving a Trans Chameleon Purple colorway and a smattering of upgrades previously available to the G280 Select lineup, including a pearloid pickguard, Voiced Tone VTH-77 humbuckers and a rosewood fingerboard.

Cort G280 Select in Trans Chameleon Purple (Image credit: Cort)

The final model is the new-look Metallic Gold G300 Pro, which, aside from the cosmetic changes, stays true to its original spec sheet.

Official prices have yet to be announced for the lineup, although knowing Cort – which is renowned for offering pro-spec guitars for a fraction of the cost of rival brands – there are bound to be some bargains to be had.

In the meantime, to find out more about each of Cort’s new G Series models, head over to its official website (opens in new tab).