Cort adds the gorgeously-spec'd Gold-Edge acoustic to its regular production line

After announcing the new Gold-Edge acoustic guitar at NAMM 2020, Cort has added the model to its regular production line.

Sitting – as its name suggests – in the company's Gold Series, the guitar features a triple bevel cut system. This includes both cutaway and body armrest bevels – as seen on various other Cort models – as well as a waist bevel on the back, where the guitar meets the player's body.

Construction-wise, the Gold-Edge boasts a solid Sitka spruce top – which has been treated with an ATV (Aged-to-Vintage) torrefaction process – solid flame myrtlewood back and sides, hand-scalloped X-bracing, a 25.3" mahogany neck and black binding with triple-ply purfling.

Electronics include an LR Baggs Anthem pickup/preamp system – sporting volume, mix and phase switch controls and a battery check LED – situated inside the soundhole.

Other features include an ebony bridge and pins, DoubleLock neck joint (traditional dovetail reinforced with a bolt) – which Cort says “maximizes the transfer of tone and improves resonance," and a 20-fret ebony fingerboard.

The Gold-Edge is available now. For more information, head over to Cort.