Cort celebrates Elrick Bass Guitars' 30th anniversary with two special edition NJS four- and five-string models

Two decades ago, Cort joined forces with Rob Elrick of Elrick Bass Guitars to create a unique version of the Elrick e-volution bass guitar – a model that gained some traction among keen bassists.

Now, to celebrate Elrick Bass Guitars' 30th anniversary, the two low-end titans have teamed up once again for two all-new NJS bass guitars, which arrive in four and five-string iterations.

The NJS – New Jazz Standard – models are almost identical in build, save for the presence of an additional string, and aim to deliver a handful of modern enhancements that cater specifically to high-end bass aficionados.

At the core of each model, there is a solid alder body, shaped with an elongated lower bout for what looks like impressively easy access to the upper frets. The body shape has been paired with a nifty “heel-less” design, found at the base the three-piece hard maple neck, which aims to increase playability.

Hard maple is also used for the 12” radius fretboard, which is topped with 24 frets – with a zero fret – suave white pearloid block inlays and a bone nut.

In terms of the nitty gritty, both iterations utilize 18mm string spacing and either a 34” or 35” scale length, and are also decked out with chrome hardware and Hipshot Ultralite tuning machines, which supposedly reduce weight and improve balance and tuning accuracy.

Other notable build features include the angled headstock – which is said to deliver longer sustain and resonance without the use of string tree due to its better string tension – and a MetalCraft M Bridge, specifically adjusted for the Elrick NJS.

As for electronics, the NJS bass models are loaded with a special Bartolini preamp, which features a three-band EQ, two-way push/pull mid select and a push/pull active bypass for numerous tonal combinations.

Additionally, the NJS units also boast Voiced Tone VTB-ST single-coil pickups, chosen in a bid to deliver “the big robust sound of the bass with modern clarity, transparency and vintage warmth while eliminating noise with its hum canceling design”.

Finished in Black or White, the NJS4 is available now for $1,399, while the NJS5 – also available in Black or White – carries a price tag of $1,499.

To find out more, head over to Cort (opens in new tab).