Cort expands its Gold Series with the Fishman Flex Blend-equipped Gold-OC8 Orchestra model

In recent times, Cort has unveiled some fairly impressive Gold Series acoustic guitars – most notably the four-and-a-half star-rated Gold-A6 and the four star-rated Gold-OC6.

Now, the boutique acoustic brand is aiming to hit another home run with the lineup’s latest entry, the single-cutaway Orchestra Model Gold-OC8.

Sporting a solid spruce top – as is the case for the rest of the Gold Series guitars – and solid pau ferro back and sides, the 25.3”-scale model seeks to emulate the feel and tone of 1920s pre-war acoustics.

(Image credit: Cort)

In a bid to achieve this goal, the Gold-OC8 features Cort’s hand-scalloped x-bracing and Aged to Vintage torrefied wood, which strives to give the all-new instrument a decades-old tone characterized by a more open sonic character.

This is emphasized by the “sonically enhanced UV finish” – a thin external finishing layer added due to its instrument-protecting and tone-enhancing properties.

As for the DoubleLock-jointed neck – constructed from walnut-reinforced mahogany using CNC machines to ensure consistently comfortable profiles – Cort has kitted out its latest release with an ebony fretboard, which is topped with some tasty inlay artwork and 20 hand-rolled, smooth-edge frets.

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Cort) Image 2 of 6 (Image credit: Cort) Image 3 of 6 (Image credit: Cort) Image 4 of 6 (Image credit: Cort) Image 5 of 6 (Image credit: Cort) Image 6 of 6 (Image credit: Cort)

Ebony is also used for both the bridge and bridge pins, with finishing aesthetic touches arriving in the form of white binding with triple-plying purfling, deluxe gold tuners and an abalone rosette.

Under the hood, the Gold-OC8 comes equipped with Fishman’s Flex Blend system, which utilizes volume, tone, phase and blend controls – as well as a built-in tuner – in order to control the onboard soundhole-mounted electret-condenser cardioid microphone.

The Gold-OC8 will be available for $1,499.

To find out more, visit Cort.