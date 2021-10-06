Cort expands its Gold Series with the Fishman Flex Blend-equipped Gold-OC8 Orchestra model

In recent times, Cort has unveiled some fairly impressive Gold Series acoustic guitars – most notably the four-and-a-half star-rated Gold-A6 and the four star-rated Gold-OC6.
Now, the boutique acoustic brand is aiming to hit another home run with the lineup’s latest entry, the single-cutaway Orchestra Model Gold-OC8.
Sporting a solid spruce top – as is the case for the rest of the Gold Series guitars – and solid pau ferro back and sides, the 25.3”-scale model seeks to emulate the feel and tone of 1920s pre-war acoustics.
In a bid to achieve this goal, the Gold-OC8 features Cort’s hand-scalloped x-bracing and Aged to Vintage torrefied wood, which strives to give the all-new instrument a decades-old tone characterized by a more open sonic character.
This is emphasized by the “sonically enhanced UV finish” – a thin external finishing layer added due to its instrument-protecting and tone-enhancing properties.
As for the DoubleLock-jointed neck – constructed from walnut-reinforced mahogany using CNC machines to ensure consistently comfortable profiles – Cort has kitted out its latest release with an ebony fretboard, which is topped with some tasty inlay artwork and 20 hand-rolled, smooth-edge frets.
Ebony is also used for both the bridge and bridge pins, with finishing aesthetic touches arriving in the form of white binding with triple-plying purfling, deluxe gold tuners and an abalone rosette.
Under the hood, the Gold-OC8 comes equipped with Fishman’s Flex Blend system, which utilizes volume, tone, phase and blend controls – as well as a built-in tuner – in order to control the onboard soundhole-mounted electret-condenser cardioid microphone.
The Gold-OC8 will be available for $1,499.
To find out more, visit Cort.