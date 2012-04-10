Cort Guitars Introduces Revised Zenox Series

Cort Guitars has introduced its revised Zenox Series. The series, which was designed for rock and metal guitarists, features four models: Z-Custom1, Z-Custom2, Z44 and Z42.
Different models feature top-shelf components from EMG Pickups, Seymour Duncan and TonePros. All guitars have single cutaways, rosewood fretboards and slim mahogany bodies.
Specifications for the four models are as follows:
Z-Custom1
- Mahogany body with quilted maple top
- Seymour Duncan SH1 (’59) and SH4 (JB) pickups (H/H)
- Set in, 24.75” three-piece Canadian maple neck
- Rosewood fretboard with 12”radius
- “Z” mother of pearl inlay
- Die cast tuners
- TonePros Licensed bridge with String-Thru body
- Two volume, one tone with push-pull and three-way toggle controls
- Black nickel hardware
- D’Addario strings
- Available in brown sunburst
- MSRP $950 USD
Z-Custom2
Mahogany body with flamed maple top
EMG 81 and 85 pickups (H/H)
Set in, 24.75” three-piece Canadian maple neck
Rosewood fretboard with 12”radius
“Z” mother of pearl inlay
Die cast tuners
TonePros Licensed bridge with String-Thru body
Two volume, one tone and three-way toggle controls
Black nickel hardware
D’Addario strings
Available in trans black
MSRP $950 USD
Z44
Mahogany body
EMG HZ-H4 pickups (H/H)
Set in, 24.75” mahogany neck
Rosewood fretboard with 12” radius
“Z” mother of pearl inlay
Die cast tuners
TonePro Licensed bride with String-Thru body
Two volume, one tone with push-pull and three-way toggle controls
Black hardware
D’Addario strings
Available in arctic white and black
MSRP $679 USD
Z42
Mahogany body
Canadian maple bolt-on neck
Rosewood fretboard with 12” radius
White dot inlay
Die cast tuners
T.O.M. bridge with String-Thru body
Cort Active Dynamite pickups
Two volume, one tone and three-way toggle controls
Chrome hardware
D’Addario strings
Available in black and wine red
MSRP $359 USD
For more about Cort, visit cortguitars.com.