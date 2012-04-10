Cort Guitars Introduces Revised Zenox Series

Cort Guitars has introduced its revised Zenox Series. The series, which was designed for rock and metal guitarists, features four models: Z-Custom1, Z-Custom2, Z44 and Z42.

Different models feature top-shelf components from EMG Pickups, Seymour Duncan and TonePros. All guitars have single cutaways, rosewood fretboards and slim mahogany bodies.

Specifications for the four models are as follows:

Z-Custom1

Mahogany body with quilted maple top

Seymour Duncan SH1 (’59) and SH4 (JB) pickups (H/H)

Set in, 24.75” three-piece Canadian maple neck

Rosewood fretboard with 12”radius

“Z” mother of pearl inlay

Die cast tuners

TonePros Licensed bridge with String-Thru body

Two volume, one tone with push-pull and three-way toggle controls

Black nickel hardware

D’Addario strings

Available in brown sunburst

MSRP $950 USD

Z-Custom2

Mahogany body with flamed maple top

EMG 81 and 85 pickups (H/H)

Set in, 24.75” three-piece Canadian maple neck

Rosewood fretboard with 12”radius

“Z” mother of pearl inlay

Die cast tuners

TonePros Licensed bridge with String-Thru body

Two volume, one tone and three-way toggle controls

Black nickel hardware

D’Addario strings

Available in trans black

MSRP $950 USD

Z44

Mahogany body

EMG HZ-H4 pickups (H/H)

Set in, 24.75” mahogany neck

Rosewood fretboard with 12” radius

“Z” mother of pearl inlay

Die cast tuners

TonePro Licensed bride with String-Thru body

Two volume, one tone with push-pull and three-way toggle controls

Black hardware

D’Addario strings

Available in arctic white and black

MSRP $679 USD

Z42

Mahogany body

Canadian maple bolt-on neck

Rosewood fretboard with 12” radius

White dot inlay

Die cast tuners

T.O.M. bridge with String-Thru body

Cort Active Dynamite pickups

Two volume, one tone and three-way toggle controls

Chrome hardware

D’Addario strings

Available in black and wine red

MSRP $359 USD

For more about Cort, visit cortguitars.com.