Cort Introduces Arena 1 Matthias Jabs Signature Guitar

Cort Guitars has announced the second signature guitar from Scorpions guitarist Matthias Jabs — the Arena 1. The guitar features Scorpu pickups, which were designed by Jabs and made to his exact humbucker/single coil/humbucker specs.

The Arena 1 is the second guitar in the Matthias Jabs Signature series. The first, which came out last year, offered a single pickup and a single control setup called the Garage. The Arena 1 goes to the other extreme.

“The idea was to provide guitars to musicians of all levels ... an instrument that could grow with them from their first garage band to their latest arena tour,” Jabs says.

Features include a Full Force Switch and Easy Grip Tone Pot. The switch provides a direct-out option that lets you bypass the electronics of the guitar and send the signal directly to an amplifier or preamp. The Easy Grip Tone Pot offers a single coil push/pull option on both humbucker pickups for maximum tone flexibility.

Specifications include:

Bolt-on Neck Construction

Solid Swamp Ash Body

Maple Neck

Rosewood Fretboard - 15 3/4" Radius (400 mm)

24 Frets - (2.7 mm)

25 1/2" scale - (648 mm)

White Dot Inlay

Die Cast Tuners

Floyd Rose Special Tremolo Bridge

Scorpu Pickups designed by Matthias Jabs (H/S/H)

Electronics: Two volume, one push / pull tone, one mini toggle, one 5 way switch

Chrome Hardware

D'Addario EXL 120 strings

Matthias Jabs Custom Gig Bag

Colors: Black and Candy Apple Red

MSRP: $949

For more information, visit cortguitars.com.