Cort launches the KX507, a keenly priced multi-scale 7-string loaded with Fishman Fluence humbuckers

South Korean guitar giant Cort has announced a new multi-scale electric, the KX507, which features 25.5 to 27-inch multi-scale frets.

Essentially a revised version of the KX500, released in 2018, the seven-string KX507 is aimed at forward-thinking players at the more extreme ends of the heavy spectrum.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

The most notable tweak comes in the form of a pair of multi-voiced hum-free Fishman Fluence Modern humbuckers, which replace the EMG 707s of its predecessor. In terms of controls, there’s a three-way pickup selector and push/pull volume and tone knobs.

Engaging the push/pull functions on the volume pot enables a choice of two pickup voicings, while the tone knob push/pull switch offers a coil-split, meaning there’s a lot of tonal flexibility on offer here.

That swirling (to our eye, Texas Chainsaw-esque) finish is courtesy of a figured poplar burl top, which is mounted on a mahogany body, which Cort says results in a “warm yet punchy high midrange” sound.

There’s also a five-piece maple and Purple Heart neck and an Macassar ebony fingerboard. Cort has also moved the neutral fret to the eighth fret position, which it says benefits playability.

(Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Finally, a string-through body bridge and Cort’s staggered locking tuners (all in black nickel finish) complete the hardware appointments.

Expect a street price in the region of $849 for the KX507. Head to Cort Guitars for more information.