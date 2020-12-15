Cort takes an exotic turn with new SFX-Myrtlewood acoustic-electric

Cort recently unveiled the affordable, all-solid OC-Core Collection of acoustic guitars, and now the company has introduced another impressive affordable model.

The new SFX-Myrtlewood boasts an all-myrtlewood body that, according to Cort, ranges in color from blonde-yellow to taupe, making each guitar an original.

Similar to other models in the SFX Series, the new guitar sports a comfortable slim body shape with a Venetian cutaway and jumbo frets (25.3-inch scale). The arched back, meanwhile, compensates for the shallower depth to provide a bigger and more open sound.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Cort Guitars) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Features include a myrtlewood top treated with Cort’s Aged to Vintage (ATV) torrefaction process for vintage tone, a V-shaped mahogany neck and ovangkol fingerboard with 20 jumbo frets.

Electronics are a Fishman Presys II preamp with two-band equalization, a built-in tuner and a Phase switch, and a Fishman Sonitone undersaddle piezo in the bridge position with controls for volume and tone.

The SFX-Myrtlewood is available in Natural or Brown Gloss finishes for $499. For more information, head to Cort Guitars.