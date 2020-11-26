Cort Guitars unveils the affordable, all-solid OC-Core Collection

Cort has announced the Core-OC Collection, a new series comprising three all-solid acoustic guitars: the Core-OC Blackwood, Core-OC Spruce and Core-OC Mahogany.

All three boast a 25.3" scale length, an OM body shape with a Venetian cutaway and an open-pore finish, and a 43mm nut, though each boasts a different construction indicated by its name.

The Core-OC Blackwood sports an all-blackwood body construction, the Core-OC Spruce boasts a Sitka spruce top with mahogany back and sides, and the Core-OC Mahogany features an all-mahogany build.

Image 1 of 3 Cort Core-OC Blackwood (Image credit: Cort Guitars) Image 2 of 3 Cort Core-OC Mahogany (Image credit: Cort Guitars) Image 3 of 3 Cort Core OC-Spruce (Image credit: Cort Guitars)

Features present on all three models include a mahogany necks with dovetail joints, 20-fret ovangkol fingerboards, Fishman Sonicore pickup systems, die-cast tuners, bone nuts and saddles and hand-scalloped X bracings.

Aesthetics-wise, the Blackwood model dons a Light Burst finish, the Spruce variation is finished in Trans Black, and the Mahogany version wears Black Burst.

The Core-OC Collection is available now, with the Spruce and Mahogany models priced at $499.99, and the Blackwood going for $549.99.

For more information, head over to Cort Guitars.