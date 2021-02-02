Cory Wong debuts new full-throttle funk single Bluebird on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Despite taking on the role of host of a new YouTube variety show, Cory Wong made space in his busy schedule to perform new single Bluebird, featuring Eddie Barbash, live on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, ahead of the release of his new album Cory and the Wongnotes.

Backed by a mammoth 11-piece house band, funk electric guitarist extraordinaire Wong stands front and center with Stay Human and The Late Show resident sax man Eddie Barbash to deliver a high-octane, funk-fueled performance on Colbert's #playathome series.

Supported by percussion virtuoso Negah Santos, regular Wong drummer Peter Janjic, and legendary session bass player Sonny T., Cory kicks off proceedings with a comical collapse through the ceiling, before picking up his Fender Strat to trade lines with Barbash.

After doing the rounds on an energetic hook embellished by Wong's typically tasty runs, listeners are treated to a solo from keys king Kevin Gastonguay.

Wong's performance of Bluebird comes in anticipation of the release of his first album of 2021, Cory and the Wongnotes – an 11-track tour-de-funk that has already been teased with the release of previous singles Coming Back Around and United.

As well as featuring guest performances from Eddie Barbash and The Hornheads, the album also boasts appearances from singer/guitarist Cody Fry and R&B powerhouse Antwaun Stanley.

You can preorder Cory and the Wongnotes now ahead of its release on February 5.