Could NUX’s compact MG-300 modeler be the "best multi-FX on the market"?

NUX has unveiled the MG-300, which the company boldly claims is “dollar-for-dollar, the best multi-FX on the market.”

The compact unit boasts audio modeling based on NUX’s TSAC-HD (True Simulation of Analog Circuit) algorithm, which delivers high-definition, pro-quality electric guitar tones with realistic feel and playability.

A pre-effect block recreates a variety of classic analog overdrive and distortion pedals, while post-effects include chorus, flanger, phase, vibe, rotary, vibrato, delay, reverb and more.

There are also 25 built-in cabinet IRs that combine four classic microphones with three positions, and third-party IR files can be loaded via NUX QuickTone edit software.

QuickTone can also be used to tweak parameters, download patches and set up USB audio-stream routing.

Other features include an expression pedal to control volume and effects, 56 drum beats (eight rhythm styles, each with seven different beats), 60 second Phrase Loop Synchronization and a global three-band EQ.

For more information, head to NUX EFX.