I'm sorry, my beloved AC30, but I've found $150 off your digital replacement this Black Friday, and that means your days are numbered

With $150 off the celebrated Line 6 Helix, is it time for me to ditch the valve amp, go digital and save my back in the process?

With $150 off the celebrated Line 6 Helix, is it time for me to ditch the valve amp, go digital and save my back in the process?
My name is Daryl, and I'm a gear addict. Guitars, amps, pedals, you name it, I have a fascination with them. Now, I'd say my tastes mainly fall under the vintage and traditional category. My main love is vintage reissue Gibson guitars and retro-voiced valve combos. That said, with $150 off the celebrated Line 6 Helix, my head has been turned, and maybe it's time to ditch the cumbersome tube amp in favor of its contemporary digital counterpart.

While my home studio is littered with amps from a '68 reissue Fender Twin, to the far more portable Fender Blues Jnr, a monstrous 100W Soldano-inspired head and cab, I always gravitate towards one in particular, my all-time favorite, the Vox AC30. This diamond-clad combo is my go-to gigging companion, and while I love its throaty midrange bark and fierce top-end, I could really do without its back-breaking weight.

Line 6 Helix
Line 6 Helix: was US$1,499 now US$1,349 at Sweetwater Sound

Arguably the most popular multi-effects on the market, this floorboard processor is seriously powerful. Equipped with Line 6's new HX modeling engine, comprehensive I/O and routing capabilities, and more effects than you can shake a stick at, this is a bargain at $1,349. Save $150 at Sweetwater.

View Deal

Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.

During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Feeder, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs. 

Daryl is also a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay. 