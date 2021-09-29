Trending

Courtney Barnett is at her thought-provoking guitar-pop best on new single, Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To

The superb song is the third single from the Australian alt-rocker's upcoming third full-length album, Things Take Time, Take Time

Courtney Barnett performs as part of Elemental Nights at Auckland Town Hall on July 25, 2021 in Auckland, New Zealand
(Image credit: Dave Simpson/WireImage)

Back in July, Australian alt-rocker Courtney Barnett announced her third full-length album, Things Take Time, Take Time

News of the new album, the follow-up to 2018's Tell Me How You Really Feel, was accompanied by the release of the mid-tempo rocker Rae Street, which was followed by Before You Gotta Go in August.

Now, we've been treated to a third single, the contemplative jangle-pop gem Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To. You can check out the song's music video below.

Titled after an activity Barnett's friends would suggest she do to get out of a funk, Write A List Of Things To Look Forward To shows the singer/songwriter in top form, offering up some of her most wry, affecting and biting lyrics to date.

"Sit beside me, watch the world burn, we’ll never learn. We don’t deserve nice things," she quips on an instant classic of a line, before brilliantly swinging her critical eye back inward. "And we’ll scream, self-righteously, we did our best but what does that even mean."

Jangly and simply gorgeous, Barnett's guitar playing here conveys – in a way that brings R.E.M.'s Peter Buck to mind – an enchanting mix of beauty, melancholy and punk aggression. It's the perfect counterpart to the song's lyrics, and an integral part of what makes this tune, for this writer's money, one of Barnett's best to date.

Things Take Time, Take Time is set for a November 12 release via Mom+Pop/Marathon.

You can check out the record's cover art and tracklist below. To preorder the album, head this way.

The cover of Courtney Barnett's new album, 'Things Take Time, Take Time'

(Image credit: Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists)

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time:

  1. Rae Street
  2. Sunfair Sundown
  3. Here’s the Thing
  4. Before You Gotta Go
  5. Turning Green
  6. Take it Day By Day
  7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight
  8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
  9. Splendour
  10. Oh the Night
