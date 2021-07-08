Trending

Courtney Barnett announces new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, releases first single, Rae Street

By

The acclaimed Aussie singer-songwriter's third full-length is set to arrive on November 12

Courtney Barnett performs live in London on May 29, 2014
(Image credit: Clive Mason/WireImage)

Acclaimed Australian singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett has announced a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time.

The new LP, the follow-up to 2018's Tell Me How You Really Feel, is set to arrive on November 12 via Mom+Pop/Marathon. It was recorded in late 2020 – early 2021 in Sydney, Northern New South Wales and Melbourne, Australia with producer/drummer Stella Mozgawa.

You can check out the album's first single, the quietly moving mid-tempo rocker Rae Street, below.

Like all of Barnett's best work, the song's a collage of seemingly innocuous snapshots of everyday life, woven into a powerful meditation on far more complex themes. Of course, the tune is set to the backdrop of Barnett's top-notch riff-work and unmistakable guitar tone – firm, with a nice but subtle touch of dirt.

You can check out Things Take Time, Take Time's cover art and tracklist below. To preorder the album, head this way.

The cover of Courtney Barnett's new album, 'Things Take Time, Take Time'

(Image credit: Mom+Pop Music/Marathon Artists)

Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time:

1. Rae Street
2. Sunfair Sundown
3. Here’s the Thing
4. Before You Gotta Go
5. Turning Green
6. Take it Day By Day
7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight
8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
9. Splendour
10. Oh the Night