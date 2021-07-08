Courtney Barnett announces new album, Things Take Time, Take Time, releases first single, Rae Street

Acclaimed Australian singer/songwriter Courtney Barnett has announced a new album, Things Take Time, Take Time.
The new LP, the follow-up to 2018's Tell Me How You Really Feel, is set to arrive on November 12 via Mom+Pop/Marathon. It was recorded in late 2020 – early 2021 in Sydney, Northern New South Wales and Melbourne, Australia with producer/drummer Stella Mozgawa.
You can check out the album's first single, the quietly moving mid-tempo rocker Rae Street, below.
Like all of Barnett's best work, the song's a collage of seemingly innocuous snapshots of everyday life, woven into a powerful meditation on far more complex themes. Of course, the tune is set to the backdrop of Barnett's top-notch riff-work and unmistakable guitar tone – firm, with a nice but subtle touch of dirt.
You can check out Things Take Time, Take Time's cover art and tracklist below. To preorder the album, head this way.
Courtney Barnett – Things Take Time, Take Time:
1. Rae Street
2. Sunfair Sundown
3. Here’s the Thing
4. Before You Gotta Go
5. Turning Green
6. Take it Day By Day
7. If I Don’t Hear From You Tonight
8. Write a List of Things to Look Forward To
9. Splendour
10. Oh the Night