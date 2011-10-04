Crimson Armada Premiere Video for “Forgive Me," Announce Fall Tour

The Crimson Armada’s have premiered their video for "Forgive Me" from their debut Artery Recordings release, Conviction. The band will hit the road this fall supporting The Chariot and Vanna (tour dates below).
Lead vocalist Saud Ahmed comments on the video, “I can’t express how happy we are with the music video. It's one of those things that everyone can relate to where you see yourself with all of your friends and the great times we have together.” He adds about the upcoming tour, “A lot of people don't know we did one of our first tours ever with The Chariot so we are so excited to finally do a full US tour with such a legendary band alongside our label mates Vanna of equal legend and prestige.”
Conviction is The Crimson Armada’s debut Artery Recordings release. It was produced by Brian Hood (A Plea For Purging). Conviction is the outcome of The Crimson Armada’s soul and passion for music without the external pressures commonly felt surrounding a band’s sophomore album.
The band has spent the last few months on the road with bands such as Impending Doom, MyChildren MyBride, Miss May I and Sleeping With Sirens. The Crimson Armada is Saud Ahmed (vocals), Brandon McCaster (guitar/vocals), Dan Hatfield (guitar), Kevin Lankford (bass) and Jordan Matz (drums).
THE CRIMSON ARMADA TOUR DATES:
- Nov 4 – Birmingham, AL – The Firehouse
- Nov 5 – Columbia, SC – New Brookland Tavern
- Nov 6 – Greensboro, NC – Greene Street
- Nov 8 – Richmond, VA – Kingdom
- Nov 9 – Baltimore, MD – Sonar
- Nov 10 – West Chester, PA – The Note
- Nov 11 – New York, NY – Gramercy Theater
- Nov 13 – Poughkeepsie, NY – The Loft
- Nov 14 – Buffalo, NY – Mohawk Place
- Nov 15 – Montreal, QC – Underworld
- Nov 16 – Toronto, ON – The Annex Wreck Room
- Nov 17 – Greensburg, PA – 42nd Street Rock House
- Nov 18 – Grand Rapids, MI – MXTP
- Nov 19 – Chicago, IL – Bottom Lounge
- Nov 20 – Portage, IN – Camelot Arena
- Nov 22 – St. Louis, MO – Fubar
- Nov 23 – Springfield, MO – Outland Ballroom
- Nov 26 – Denver, CO – Marquis Theater
- Nov 28 – Boise, ID – The Venue
- Nov 29 – Spokane, WA – Aclub
- Nov 30 – Seattle, WA – Studio Seven
- Dec 1 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
- Dec 2 – Orangevale, CA – The Boardwalk
- Dec 3 – San Diego, CA – Soma Sidestage
- Dec 4 – Anaheim, CA – Chain Reaction
- Dec 5 – Mesa, AZ – Underground
- Dec 6 – El Paso, TX – Open Gate Church
- Dec 7 – Lubbock, TX – Jake’s Sports Café
- Dec 8 – San Antonio, TX – White Rabbit
- Dec 9 – Austin, TX – Red 7
- Dec 10 – Dallas, TX – Fair Park
- Dec 11 – Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
- Dec 13 – Pensacola, FL – Handle Bar
- Dec 14 – Gainesville, FL – Double Down Live
- Dec 15 – Orlando, FL – The Social
- Dec 16 – Tampa, FL – The Orpheum
- Dec 17 – Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
- *with The Chariot, Vanna, Former Thieves, Listener