Crimson Armada Premiere Video for “Forgive Me," Announce Fall Tour

The Crimson Armada’s have premiered their video for "Forgive Me" from their debut Artery Recordings release, Conviction. The band will hit the road this fall supporting The Chariot and Vanna (tour dates below).

Lead vocalist Saud Ahmed comments on the video, “I can’t express how happy we are with the music video. It's one of those things that everyone can relate to where you see yourself with all of your friends and the great times we have together.” He adds about the upcoming tour, “A lot of people don't know we did one of our first tours ever with The Chariot so we are so excited to finally do a full US tour with such a legendary band alongside our label mates Vanna of equal legend and prestige.”

Conviction is The Crimson Armada’s debut Artery Recordings release. It was produced by Brian Hood (A Plea For Purging). Conviction is the outcome of The Crimson Armada’s soul and passion for music without the external pressures commonly felt surrounding a band’s sophomore album.

The band has spent the last few months on the road with bands such as Impending Doom, MyChildren MyBride, Miss May I and Sleeping With Sirens. The Crimson Armada is Saud Ahmed (vocals), Brandon McCaster (guitar/vocals), Dan Hatfield (guitar), Kevin Lankford (bass) and Jordan Matz (drums).

THE CRIMSON ARMADA TOUR DATES: