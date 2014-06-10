Crow Moses Premiere New Song, "Horse Heaven Hills" —Exclusive

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents the exclusive premiere of "Horse Heaven Hills," a new song by Chicago's Crow Moses.

The song — which was released today — is the title track from Moses' new album, which will be released September 9.

Horse Heaven Hills, which was produced by Gary Louris of the Jayhawks, walks the line between indie-blues and urban Americana, borrowing elements of experimental folk and broken-down orchestral music.

For more about Crow Moses, visit him on Facebook and his official website. The single, which you can hear below, is available now on iTunes.