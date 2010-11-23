Crowbar To Release New Album

Legendary metal-sludge giants Crowbar will release their crushing, long-awaited new studio album, Sever The Wicked Hand on Tuesday, February 8th, 2011 via eOne Music.
The full album is available now for pre-order on iTunes. Click here to get it: http://bit.ly/faUOCI
The new album, produced by Kirk Windstein and mixed by Zeuss, is the band’s first new album of all new original studio material since 2005’s Lifesblood for the Downtrodden. Front man and founder Kirk Windstein recently told Decibel Magazine, "This is probably the most important record of Crowbar's career."
- A full track listing is available here below.
- 01. Isolation (Desperation)
- 02. Sever The Wicked Hand
- 03. Liquid Sky And Cold Black Earth
- 04. Let Me Mourn
- 05. The Cemetery Angels
- 06. As I Become One
- 07. A Farewell To Misery
- 08. Protectors Of The Shrine
- 09. I Only Deal In Truth
- 10. Echo An Eternity
- 11. Cleanse Me, Heal Me
- 12. Symbiosis
TOUR DATES
w/ BLACK TUSK:
Nov. 27 - Savannah, GA @ The Jinx
Nov. 28 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Pit
Nov. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn
Nov. 30 - Raleigh, NC @ Volume 11
Dec. 01 - Charleston, SC @ Jimbo's Rock Lounge
Dec. 02 - Charlotte, NC @ Tremont Music Hall w/ EYEHATEGOD
Dec. 03 - VA Beach @ Hangar 09
Dec. 04 - Trenton, NJ @ Championship Bar & Grill
Dec. 05 - New York, NY @ Santo's Party House
Dec. 06 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Barbary Coast
Dec. 07 - Providence, RI @ Club Hell
Dec. 08 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East
Dec. 09 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Evening Star Music Hall
Dec. 10 - Columbus, OH @ Alrosa Vista
Dec. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's Rock Club
Dec. 12 - St Louis, MO @ Fubar
Dec. 13 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone
Dec. 14 - Little Rock @ Downtown Music
Dec. 15 - Tulsa, OK @ The Marquee
Dec. 16 - Amarillo, TX @ El Cien
Dec. 17 - Dallas, TX @ Trees
Dec. 18 - Shreveport, LA @ Riverside Warehouse (No Black Tusk)