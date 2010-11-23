Crowbar To Release New Album

Legendary metal-sludge giants Crowbar will release their crushing, long-awaited new studio album, Sever The Wicked Hand on Tuesday, February 8th, 2011 via eOne Music.

The full album is available now for pre-order on iTunes. Click here to get it: http://bit.ly/faUOCI

The new album, produced by Kirk Windstein and mixed by Zeuss, is the band’s first new album of all new original studio material since 2005’s Lifesblood for the Downtrodden. Front man and founder Kirk Windstein recently told Decibel Magazine, "This is probably the most important record of Crowbar's career."

A full track listing is available here below.

01. Isolation (Desperation)

02. Sever The Wicked Hand

03. Liquid Sky And Cold Black Earth

04. Let Me Mourn

05. The Cemetery Angels

06. As I Become One

07. A Farewell To Misery

08. Protectors Of The Shrine

09. I Only Deal In Truth

10. Echo An Eternity

11. Cleanse Me, Heal Me

12. Symbiosis

TOUR DATES

w/ BLACK TUSK:

Nov. 27 - Savannah, GA @ The Jinx

Nov. 28 - Jacksonville, FL @ The Pit

Nov. 29 - Atlanta, GA @ Drunken Unicorn

Nov. 30 - Raleigh, NC @ Volume 11

Dec. 01 - Charleston, SC @ Jimbo's Rock Lounge

Dec. 02 - Charlotte, NC @ Tremont Music Hall w/ EYEHATEGOD

Dec. 03 - VA Beach @ Hangar 09

Dec. 04 - Trenton, NJ @ Championship Bar & Grill

Dec. 05 - New York, NY @ Santo's Party House

Dec. 06 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Barbary Coast

Dec. 07 - Providence, RI @ Club Hell

Dec. 08 - Cambridge, MA @ Middle East

Dec. 09 - Niagara Falls, NY @ Evening Star Music Hall

Dec. 10 - Columbus, OH @ Alrosa Vista

Dec. 11 - Chicago, IL @ Reggie's Rock Club

Dec. 12 - St Louis, MO @ Fubar

Dec. 13 - Memphis, TN @ Hi Tone

Dec. 14 - Little Rock @ Downtown Music

Dec. 15 - Tulsa, OK @ The Marquee

Dec. 16 - Amarillo, TX @ El Cien

Dec. 17 - Dallas, TX @ Trees

Dec. 18 - Shreveport, LA @ Riverside Warehouse (No Black Tusk)