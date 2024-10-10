“I don’t think he was very happy about the situation. I would hope he might have thought, ‘Oh well, at least somebody that can write a good song has taken my part’”: Crowded House’s Neil Finn on replacing Lindsey Buckingham in Fleetwood Mac

By
published

Finn also discusses the challenge of learning the guitar and vocal parts of iconic Fleetwood Mac songs like Go Your Own Way

Left-Neil Finn of Crowded House performs at The Piece Hall on June 19, 2024 in Halifax, England; Right-Lindsey Buckingham performs at The Brown Theatre on October 27, 2022 in Louisville, Kentucky
(Image credit: Left-Andrew Benge/Redferns/Getty Images; Right-Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images)

New Zealand darling, Crowded House's Neil Finn, had the enviable position of joining Fleetwood Mac and becoming part of their legacy between 2018 and 2022, in lieu of Lindsey Buckingham.

With tension between Buckingham and the rest of the band at an all-time high, and a looming 88-gig world tour, Finn joining the internationally well-loved band meant learning the famed lead guitarist and co-lead vocalist's parts to a tee. However, despite stepping into his shoes, Finn never actually had the opportunity to meet Buckingham.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.