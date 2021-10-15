Crypta's Fernanda Lira serves up a searing bass guitar playthrough of the impossibly heavy Dark Night of the Soul

With their debut album Echoes of the Soul – which arrived June 11 this year – Brazilian/Dutch four-piece Crypta establish themselves as one of death-metal's most promising acts.

Their versatility is showcased throughout the LP, highlights of which include the melodic electric guitar arpeggios of Possessed, the chaotic blast beat-driven rhythms of Starvation and the sickeningly heavy stomp of Under the Black Wings.

And this eclectic mix of musical hallmarks is perfectly encapsulated on the album's penultimate track, Dark Night of the Soul. It's a song that thrusts the guitar work of Sonia Anubis and Tainá Bergamaschi into the spotlight, underpinned by the formidable bass playing of five-string-wielding vocalist Fernanda Lira.

Lira joins Bass Player and Guitar World today – wielding her Aristides 050 – for an exclusive playthrough of the track, refocusing that spotlight onto her frantic yet ultra-precise bass guitar antics.

“All my basslines are intentionally planned to be simple because I'm always thinking about the live performance,” Lira says.

“I combine bass with vocals and also think about the stage presence, so I try to create them accordingly to what the songs need. I create them in a simple and direct way so the full performance is as accurate compared to the album as possible.”