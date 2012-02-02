The Cult's "She Sells Sanctuary" Set to Feature in Budweiser Super Bowl Commercial

British rockers the Cult will see their hit song "She Sells Sanctuary" appear in a Super Bowl at for Budweiser this Sunday, February 5.

The track will be part of a mashup that will also feature rapper Flo Rida's track "Good Feelin." According to an official press release, "The one-minute spot is a celebratory romp through several decades of great times in America that begins with the end of Prohibition in 1933."

The Cult will release their new album, Choice of Weapon, on May 22. You can download "Lucifer" from the new album for free right here.