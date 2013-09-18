D’Addario Introduces New Strings —Balanced Tension Singles and the ProSteel Electric Guitar Medium Gauge Set

D’Addario, the world’s premier music accessories manufacturer, has introduced new additions to two of its popular string lines for guitars, including the new Balanced Tension Singles and ProSteel Electric Guitar Medium Gauge Set. These new offerings are the result of listening to customer feedback.

“D’Addario continues to listen to its customers to answer needs of players everywhere,” says Brian Johnson, D’Addario Product Specialist. “D’Addario consistently expands its product offerings in an effort to inspire guitarists across genres to higher levels of performance. These line extensions answer a variety of requests for multiple types of players, and we’ll continue to keep our ear to the pavement for future additions.”

With demand to already expand the new Balanced Tension line from D’Addario, singles are being added to the offering. D’Addario XL Nickel Wound Balanced Tension sets have been optimized to have a comparable tension string-to-string, allowing for greater dynamic control and a more evenly balanced effort while fretting, bending, strumming and picking.

Comprised of mathematically optimized string gauge combinations, each Balanced Tension set was extensively tested with players and experts in order to ensure not only that they were balanced, but that they retained all of the inherent properties expected of a D’Addario XL Nickel Wound set. Responding to demand for additional guitar string gauges, .025 .037, .040, .050 for guitar will be available. .025 will retail for $2.35, while .037, .040 and .050 will retail for $2.85.

D’Addario is also expanding its ProSteel Electric Guitar line with the new EPS515 ProSteels Medium, in gauges .11 - .50. D'Addario XL ProSteels utilize an exclusive corrosion-resistant steel alloy that delivers super-bright tone without shrill overtones.

These strings offer a palette of harmonically rich, brilliantly penetrating highs combined with pronounced, tight-and-tough lows. EPS515 is for those looking for moderate flexibility and rich, full tone in a medium gauge. EPS515 ProSteel Medium Electric Guitar Strings will retail for $10.95.

For more information on D’Addario, visit daddario.com.