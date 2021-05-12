Da Capo unveils minimalist, handmade tube amp, the GT Deluxe

Belgium-based boutique amp brand Da Capo has unveiled its first-ever tube guitar amp, the GT Deluxe.

The result of a collaboration with contemporary designer Joeri Claeys, the lightweight amp features a minimalist cabinet constructed from beech wood, which is paired with a genuine leather handle for easy transportation.

Under the hood, the GT Deluxe, which boasts switchable 20-watt Studio and 40-watt Stage outputs, comes equipped with a 12” Celestion Alnico Cream speaker, as well as internal circuitry designed in-house by engineer Guy Tiels.

One ECC 83 Tung-Sol is paired with two ECC83 JJ preamp tubes and two KT77 JJ tubes in a bid to achieve rich amp tones, with a custom-wired toroidal power transformer and Van der Veen toroidal output transformer completing the circuit.

Image 1 of 2 Da Capo GT Deluxe (Image credit: Da Capo) Image 2 of 2 Da Capo GT Deluxe (Image credit: Da Capo)

Said to deliver everything from “sweet, hot-valve musical cleans” to a naturally overdriven voice, the amp boasts a comprehensive control layout composed from Pre Gain, Treble, Mid, Bass and Gain controls, with an onboard Reverb knob also making the cut.

An additional Headroom control is also included, which aims to give guitarists a wide dynamic spectrum to play with, and hopes to create a hands-on tube-amp tone-sculpting experience.

Da Capo also says that the GT Deluxe can be used as a suitable pedalboard platform, with an included effects loop allowing users to put their prized pedals between gain stages to sculpt specific sounds.

There's also the option of adding an internal mic'ing system, which allows players to output ready-mic'd sounds, doing away with the need to clutter up the stage with stands.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Da Capo) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Da Capo)

Said Nicolas Acou, Da Capo owner and founder, “The GT Deluxe Series brings a fresh new approach to tube amp design. There’s a noticeable increase in clarity and separation within chords and leads lines.

“What you hear from the speaker is an open and direct, unimpaired translation of the guitar, with exceptional focus and definition,” he added.

Of the sleek, stripped-back aesthetic, Claeys continued, “The main focus was on creating a minimalistic contemporary guitar amp that suits every interior. Defining the aesthetic with well balanced fluid curves and using high quality materials with eye for every detail.”

The Da Capo GT Deluxe is available now for €3,630 (approx. $4,390).

Head over to Da Capo to find out more.