Daath Begin Recording New Album

Atlanta based quintet Daath will enter the studio early next month to begin tracking their third full-length release. Drummer Kevin Talley (ex-Chimaira, Dying Fetus) begins tracking in Atlanta on June 7th with producer Mark Lewis (All That Remains, Trivium, Devildriver) and co-producer Eyal Levi (guitars) at the helm. Stay tuned to www.myspace.com/daath in the coming weeks for exclusive, in-depth webisodes documenting the entire recording process.

Daath guitarists Eyal Levi and Emil Werstler also unleashed their new all-instrumental collaboration, Levi/Werstler Avalanche of Worms, on Magna Carta Records last month. The duo teamed with legendary drummer Sean Reinert (Cynic, ex-Death) for the record.

Levi/Werstler further comment about the writing process for the new Daath effort: “Here we are in the studio once again. It almost feels like we never left. Less than half a year ago we were putting the finishing touches on Avalanche of Worms. Usually after you finish an album you take time away from creating in order to tour, but in this case we jumped right back into recording. Simultaneous to working night and day to bring this new Daath record to life, we've watched Avalanche of Worms make its way into the world and take on a life of its own. The response has been amazing. It’s great to see that in this day and age an instrumental album can still resonate deeply with people. We're really excited to see where Levi/Werstler will take us next. Nothing is set in stone, but ideas are being thrown around for an album in 2011. And before any of that, there's a Daath album to finish.

“We're currently in the final stages of pre-production and begin recording with Mark Lewis on June 7th here in Atlanta. The release is planned for this fall. We'll spare you the clichés about the record, but will say that it's without a doubt the next level for us. If there's anything consistent about us as artists and musicians it’s that we're always pushing ourselves to break new ground and grow the power of our collective statement. Expect nothing less.”