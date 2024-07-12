“The surest way to keep straps straight”: Joe Satriani and D’Addario have designed a $20 guitar strap that could completely eliminate the dreaded twisted strap problem

By
published

Designed specifically for rear-facing strap buttons, the Auto Lock Swivel Strap vows to move as freely as you do while always remaining locked in place

D'Addario Auto Lock Swivel Guitar Strap
(Image credit: D'Addario)

D'Addario has debuted the Auto Lock Swivel Strap – a neat new twist on the humble guitar strap that might just have solved one of the most frustrating aspects of playing standing up.

It’s the stuff of nightmares: you’re playing a show, the crowd are eating out the palm of your hand and, as you go to rip a legendary solo, you notice your guitar strap is twisted all out of position. 

Phil Weller
Phil Weller

A freelance writer with a penchant for music that gets weird, Phil is a regular contributor to Prog, Guitar World, and Total Guitar magazines and is especially keen on shining a light on unknown artists. Outside of the journalism realm, you can find him writing angular riffs in progressive metal band, Prognosis, in which he slings an 8-string Strandberg Boden Original, churning that low string through a variety of tunings. He's also a published author and is currently penning his debut novel which chucks fantasy, mythology and humanity into a great big melting pot.