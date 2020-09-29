D'Addario drops an All-White version of the Pro-Winder - a guitarist's Swiss Army knife

A few years back, D'Addario launched its Pro-Winder tool, which offers a string winder, clipper and bridge puller all in one. And now, it's getting an aesthetic makeover - behold, the All-White Pro-Winder.

The Pro-Winder features a hardened steel clipper that's resistant to wear, a winder that's able to securely grip any size machine heads - from standard electric guitar pegs to banjo and mandolin machineheads - and a bridge pin puller for acoustic guitars. A version for bass guitar is available, too.

This all-in-one tool is compact enough to fit discreetly in any guitar case, and is built to make string changes faster, even in a live setting.

The All-White Pro-Winder is available now for $10.99. For more information, head to D'Addario.