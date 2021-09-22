D'Addario unveils new Beatles-branded Get Back picks and straps

In celebration of the upcoming release of Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, D'Addario has unveiled a collection of commemorative Get Back guitar picks and guitar straps.

The collection is comprised of a screen-printed cotton strap, a printed vegan vinyl strap, and a 10-pack of celluloid picks, each of which are printed with a song title from the setlist of the Fab Four's legendary January 30, 1969 London rooftop concert.

The light, medium and heavy pick packs will each retail for $11.85, while the cotton and vegan vinyl straps will sell for $46.05 and $63.25, respectively.

The Get Back collection is far from D'Addario's first Beatles-themed line of accessories. It joins Yellow Submarine, Abbey Road, Revolver and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club collections, to name a few.

For more info, stop by D'Addario.