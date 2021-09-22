Trending

D'Addario unveils new Beatles-branded Get Back picks and straps

The commemorative accessories are being launched ahead of the upcoming Peter Jackson Beatles documentary, Get Back

In celebration of the upcoming release of Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary, The Beatles: Get Back, D'Addario has unveiled a collection of commemorative Get Back guitar picks and guitar straps.

The collection is comprised of a screen-printed cotton strap, a printed vegan vinyl strap, and a 10-pack of celluloid picks, each of which are printed with a song title from the setlist of the Fab Four's legendary January 30, 1969 London rooftop concert. 

The light, medium and heavy pick packs will each retail for $11.85, while the cotton and vegan vinyl straps will sell for $46.05 and $63.25, respectively.

The Get Back collection is far from D'Addario's first Beatles-themed line of accessories. It joins Yellow Submarine, Abbey Road, Revolver and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club collections, to name a few.

For more info, stop by D'Addario.

