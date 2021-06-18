Over 6 hours of never-before-seen restored Beatles footage to air on Disney+

Disney+ is to host a new documentary – The Beatles: Get Back – featuring over six hours of never-before-seen restored Beatles footage.

Directed by Peter Jackson, the documentary – which is split into three two-hour episodes, airing November 25, 26 and 27 – is compiled from over 60 hours of footage shot in 1969 by Michael Lindsay-Hogg and over 150 hours of audio.

It tells the story of John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr planning their first live show in over two years, capturing the writing and rehearsing of 14 new songs originally intended for release on an accompanying live album.

The documentary also features – for the first time in its entirety – The Beatles' iconic last-ever performance on London's Savile Row, as well as a host of songs and compositions from their final two albums, Abbey Road and Let It Be.

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg's remarkable footage captured multiple storylines,” says Peter Jackson. “The story of friends and of individuals. It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership.

“It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969. But it's not nostalgia – it's raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you'll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.”

He continues: “I'm very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I've been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I'm very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

The Beatles performing on London's Savile Row in 1969 (Image credit: Express/Express/Getty Images)

“As a huge Beatles fan myself, I am absolutely thrilled that Disney+ will be the home for this extraordinary documentary series by the legendary filmmaker Peter Jackson,” says Bob Iger of The Walt Disney Company.

“This phenomenal collection of never-before-seen footage offers an unprecedented look at the close camaraderie, genius songwriting, and indelible impact of one of the most iconic and culturally influential bands of all time, and we can't wait to share The Beatles: Get Back with fans around the world.”

Ahead of the documentary's Disney+ debut, The Beatles: Get Back hardcover book will arrive via Apple Corps Ltd./Callaway Arts & Entertainment on October 12. It complements the documentary with transcriptions of The Beatles' recorded conversations and hundreds of never-before-published photos from the three weeks of sessions.