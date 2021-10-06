Trending

D’Addario has acquired metal fingerpick maker National Picks

The firm says production will continue to be US-based, as it has been since 1930

D’Addario, the well-known string-maker and instrument accessories brand, has announced the purchase of metal fingerpick maker National Picks.

The firm says that the pick company will now be known as D’Addario National Picks, but will otherwise continue to offer the same products and production processes it has since its picks were first patented, back in 1930.

The range will include metal fingerpicks in stainless steel, brass, and nickel, though the latter won’t follow until 2022, as well as celluloid thumb picks in White, Black, and Tortoiseshell, with large and medium size options. 

D’Addario is home to a number of brands including Evans Drumheads and Pro Mark drumsticks but is emphasising its intent to be a good custodian for the long-running pick-maker.

In the statement, it notes the traditional inclusion of the patent number on the metal range and underlines that “all picks will continue to be manufactured in the U.S.A.” 

The new D’Addario National Picks will be available in four-packs, 12-pick bulk packs, and finger and thumb pick bundles. Prices start at $8.99.

Head to D'Addario‘s official site for more information.

