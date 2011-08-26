The Daily Show's Jon Stewart to Host Q&A with Nirvana Members

The Daily Show's Jon Stewart will be hosting a special "town hall" with the surviving members of Nirvana in honor of the 20th anniversary of the band's seminal album, Nevermind.

Krist Novoselic, Dave Grohl and Nevermind producer Butch Vig will be on hand on September 24 to answer questions surrounding one of the most celebrated rock albums in recent history.

"SiriusXM Town Hall With Nirvana" will be boradcast on SiriusXM's appropriately titled Lithium station at 8 p.m. that evening.

Speaking candidly about the Nevermind sessions, Butch Vig recently told Rolling Stone that Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain's perfectionism during the recording of the album was "kind of a pain in the ass." You can read more here.

Foo Fighters made an appearance on The Daily Show earlier this year as musical guests in support of their new album, Wasting Light