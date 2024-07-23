“That amp quite literally changed my life”: Damon Johnson explains why finding the right amp kickstarted his career

Back in 1990, Johnson bought a pricey but career-changing amp that he says “was worth every penny”

Damon Johnson
(Image credit: Stephen Jensen)

Brother Cane, Thin Lizzy and Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Damon Johnson has been on a long journey to nail his guitar tone, but his early revelation came by way of an amp that he says “was worth every penny” and shaped his tone, and career, ever since.

“In 1990, a friend guided me to ordering a modified ’72 100-watt Marshall Super Lead head that had been worked on by the late great Frank Levy. Spending $1,000 back then would be like spending $10,000 now, but it was worth every penny,” he says in the latest edition of Guitarist.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others. When she's not writing, you'll find her creating layers of delicious audio lasagna with her art-rock/psych-punk band ĠENN.

