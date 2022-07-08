Disturbed’s Dan Donegan unveils “F**k cancel culture” Schecter guitar

By published

Frontman David Draiman says he “couldn't be more proud” of his bandmate

Schecter
(Image credit: David Draiman/Twitter)

Disturbed’s Dan Donegan has expanded his collection of electric guitars, taking the opportunity to criticize cancel culture in the process.

The six-string – a collaboration between Donegan, Schecter executive vice president Marc LaCorte and Custom Shop builder Matt “Chewy” Dezynski – features the company’s Ultra shape, and sports “Fuck cancel culture” across the length of its body in red-and-white Coca-Cola-style typography.

Tweeting a picture of the guitar on his personal Twitter account, Donegan’s bandmate David Draiman praised the message plastered on the guitar, saying he “couldn’t be more proud”.

“I believe in freedom of speech and expression, even from those I disagree with,” Draiman added.

See more

Like the topic of cancel culture itself, Donegan’s new guitar has divided opinion online. In the comments section of Draiman’s Twitter post, one user wrote: “I’d buy this and I don’t even play guitar,” while another took the opportunity to call cancel culture a “lie”.

“I’m not a fan of Dan’s politics at all,” they said. “But I love the band… These people claiming to be ‘canceled’ for saying shitty stuff didn’t get canceled. Dave Chappelle got canceled into four more Netflix specials worth millions. JK Rowling got canceled into a multi-million dollar deal with [Warner Bros].”

For the uninitiated, cancel culture refers to the idea that a person – normally a high-profile or public figure but not exclusively so – who has voiced ideas considered to be offensive should be boycotted, consequently damaging their career, fanbase or reputation.

Donegan and Draiman are hardly the first high-profile rock musicians to speak critically of cancel culture.

In an interview last October, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley called cancel culture “dangerous”, adding (per Blabbermouth (opens in new tab)): “The idea that people can’t speak their mind… That’s what freedom is all about. And to lose your job because you’ve got something to say – even if I find it offensive – we’ve got to look at that.”

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month*

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Sam Roche
Sam Roche

Sam is a Staff Writer at Guitar World, also creating content for Total Guitar, Guitarist and Guitar Player. He has well over 15 years of guitar playing under his belt, as well as a degree in Music Technology (Mixing and Mastering). He's a metalhead through and through, but has a thorough appreciation for all genres of music. In his spare time, Sam creates point-of-view guitar lesson videos on YouTube under the name Sightline Guitar (opens in new tab).