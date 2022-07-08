Disturbed’s Dan Donegan unveils “F**k cancel culture” Schecter guitar

Disturbed’s Dan Donegan has expanded his collection of electric guitars, taking the opportunity to criticize cancel culture in the process.

The six-string – a collaboration between Donegan, Schecter executive vice president Marc LaCorte and Custom Shop builder Matt “Chewy” Dezynski – features the company’s Ultra shape, and sports “Fuck cancel culture” across the length of its body in red-and-white Coca-Cola-style typography.

Tweeting a picture of the guitar on his personal Twitter account, Donegan’s bandmate David Draiman praised the message plastered on the guitar, saying he “couldn’t be more proud”.

“I believe in freedom of speech and expression, even from those I disagree with,” Draiman added.

Like the topic of cancel culture itself, Donegan’s new guitar has divided opinion online. In the comments section of Draiman’s Twitter post, one user wrote: “I’d buy this and I don’t even play guitar,” while another took the opportunity to call cancel culture a “lie”.

“I’m not a fan of Dan’s politics at all,” they said. “But I love the band… These people claiming to be ‘canceled’ for saying shitty stuff didn’t get canceled. Dave Chappelle got canceled into four more Netflix specials worth millions. JK Rowling got canceled into a multi-million dollar deal with [Warner Bros].”

For the uninitiated, cancel culture refers to the idea that a person – normally a high-profile or public figure but not exclusively so – who has voiced ideas considered to be offensive should be boycotted, consequently damaging their career, fanbase or reputation.

Donegan and Draiman are hardly the first high-profile rock musicians to speak critically of cancel culture.

In an interview last October, Kiss frontman Paul Stanley called cancel culture “dangerous”, adding (per Blabbermouth (opens in new tab)): “The idea that people can’t speak their mind… That’s what freedom is all about. And to lose your job because you’ve got something to say – even if I find it offensive – we’ve got to look at that.”