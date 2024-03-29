“When we parted ways back in 1984, they told me to stick around because they might need me in 40 years”: After four decades, Dan Lilker is set to return to Anthrax for the band’s upcoming US and South American tour dates

Anthrax have announced that their original bass guitar player, Dan Lilker, will return to the band for their upcoming South American and US tour dates as a stand-in for Frank Bello.

Lilker was a founding member of the thrash legends, performing on their debut album, Fistful of Metal. He’ll link back up with the band after a 40-year absence, with Bello dropping out of the tours for personal reasons.

The tour kicks off April 13 at MXMF Metal Fest in Mexico City, with Lilker also set to be involved for two US festival dates in May, at Welcome To Rockville and Sonic Temple.

“I’m really looking forward to jamming with Anthrax again,” says Lilker. “When we parted ways back in 1984, they told me to stick around because they might need me in 40 years.”

“We’re all very excited about playing with Danny again, and we really appreciate his filling in for Frank,” the band adds. “It’s been way too long since we played South America, so you don’t want to miss these shows, they’re going to be insane.”

Lilker formed Anthrax with guitarist Scott Ian in New York in 1981. The pair co-wrote many of the songs on Fistful of Metal, which was released three years later, kickstarting the band's career in the process.

Parting ways with the band not long after the record's release, Lilker went on to form Nuclear Assault with vocalist and fellow ex-Anthrax man John Connelly. He would go on to appear on five of the band's six albums, including 1989's Handle With Care.

Speaking about his departure from Anthrax back in January, Lilker said:

“I was asked to leave and had no choice. Let’s just say that Neil [Turbin, vocals] and I had different definitions of what professional meant. I was more into making sure that the songs were good and well-played and rehearsed.

“We all clashed with Neil a bunch back then. Because, remember, he [left] the band seven months after me. They realized they threw the wrong guy out, but by then it was too late.”

Despite leaving the Anthrax fold, Lilker reunited with Ian and drummer Charlie Benante in 1985, capitalizing on left over studio time from Anthrax's second album sessions. Together they formed Stormtroopers of Death, recording the album Speak English or Die in just three days.

(Image credit: Dan Lilker)

While Anthrax have since become one of the great institutions of thrash metal, Lilker has been just as busy.

He formed the grindcore band Brutal Truth in 1990, and has also played for Exit-13, Malformed Earthborn, Overlord Exterminator, and Venomous Concept, among other groups.

It’s a surprise reunion sure to excite fans of the band’s much-loved debut effort. Together they'll play eight Central and South American dates across eight countries, starting in Mexico and wrapping up at Brazil's Summer Breeze festival.

Frank Bello is expected to be back in the fold when Anthrax return to the UK and Europe in November. The band’s co-headline run with German thrashers Kreator will feature support from another revered thrash band, Testament.

For tickets and more info, visit the band's website.