“When we parted ways back in 1984, they told me to stick around because they might need me in 40 years”: After four decades, Dan Lilker is set to return to Anthrax for the band’s upcoming US and South American tour dates

By Phil Weller
( Bass Player )
published

The bassist who played on their debut album, Fistful of Metal, is back in the band after a 40-year absence, stepping in temporarily for Frank Bello

Scott Ian (left) and Dan Lilker
(Image credit: Roy Rochlin/Getty Images, Courtesy of Dan Lilker)

Anthrax have announced that their original bass guitar player, Dan Lilker, will return to the band for their upcoming South American and US tour dates as a stand-in for Frank Bello. 

Lilker was a founding member of the thrash legends, performing on their debut album, Fistful of Metal. He’ll link back up with the band after a 40-year absence, with Bello dropping out of the tours for personal reasons. 

