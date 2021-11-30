Dan Patlansky returns with new album Shelter of Bones

South African blues-rock guitarist Dan Patlansky has announced his new album, Shelter of Bones, is due to arrive on February 25, 2022.

In addition, the guitarist and songwriter has shared the first single from the record, Hounds Loose and you can watch the video below.

The new track tackles the old blues cliche of selling your soul to the devil in return for musical ability – and then contemplates a scenario in which the devil comes to claim what’s his.

It’s one of many nods to Patlansky’s main musical love – indeed, blues fans will also note a distinct SRV vibe to the cover art, below.

The album has been in the making since 2019, and during that period Patlansky says that – like many artists – he’s tried to put the downtime to good use perfecting it.

“The pandemic allowed me to take my time, and really think about how I want the songs to come across,” says Patlansky.

“I’m very happy and proud of this album. I produced it myself because I wanted a very particular sound… Shelter of Bones is an accurate representation of who I am currently as an artist, which is a modern twist on what I love most: the blues.”

The guitarist also worked with his friend and former-keyboard player Tom Gatza to co-produce three of the songs, including the title track, Hounds Loose and ballad I’ll Keep Trying.

(Image credit: Dan Patlansky)

Shelter Of Bones tracklisting

Soul Parasite Snake Oil City Selfish Lover Lost Bad Soul Presence I’ll Keep Trying Devil’s Dopamine Sweet Memories Hounds Loose Shelter Of Bones

Shelter of Bones is available to pre-save and preorder now.