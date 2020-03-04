Danelectro reissues the classic Deluxe as the 59 Divine

Danelectro has announced the 59 Divine electric guitar, which sports a double cutaway, short-horn body designed to pay homage to the company’s Deluxe model originally released in 1959.

The Divine boasts a solid spruce body, 21-fret rosewood fingerboard, fully adjustable bridge, precision-cut bone nut and Gotoh vintage 15:1 tuners.

The reissue is also upgraded with a pair of Vintage 50’s single-coil lipstick pickups with original USA wiring.

Image 1 of 3 59 Divine in Dark Walnut (Image credit: Danelectro ) Image 2 of 3 59 Divine in Fresh Cream (Image credit: Danelectro) Image 3 of 3 59 Divine in Flame Maple (Image credit: Danelectro)

Finishes are a choice of Dark Walnut, Flame Maple or Fresh Cream top and back, set off with front and back cream body bindings, cream/brown stacked pointer volume and tone controls and a cream headstock.

The 59 Divine is available now for $699 - for more information, head to Danelectro.