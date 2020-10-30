D’Angelico commemorates 50 years of the Grateful Dead’s American Beauty with special-edition Premier SS semi-hollow

Deadheads rejoice: D’Angelico has announced a special Premier SS semi-hollow to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Grateful Dead’s landmark album, American Beauty.

The new model features a Satin Walnut finish with custom artwork on the front and back, as well as a custom headstock inlay, all inspired by the classic record.

(Image credit: D'Angelico)

Otherwise, the guitar is spec’d as per other Premier SS models, with a 15-inch-wide laminated-maple semi-hollow build.

Pickups are Seymour Duncan Designed humbuckers with gold covers, which promise tones spanning “clean country to gritty rock”.

Other features include Grover Super Rotomatic tuners, an ovangkol fingerboard, and tune-o-matic bridge with D’Angelico stopbar tailpiece.

The Premier Grateful Dead SS is available next month for $1,149 – head on over to D’Angelico Guitars for more info.

It marks the latest Grateful Dead guitar to arrive from the New York guitar co, which has partnered with Bob Weir for a number of signature models in recent years, including his own SS and Deluxe Bedford.