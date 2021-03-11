D'Angelico debuts its latest vintage-style semi-hollow, the Excel 59

D'Angelico has offered up its latest semi-hollow electric guitar, the Excel 59.

A modern spin on a model designed by founder John D'Angelico back in 1959, the Excel 59 boasts a 16 inch-wide, 1.75 inch-deep body constructed of a laminated spruce top, laminated flame maple back and sides and a five-ply body binding.

A three-piece maple/walnut neck and 22-fret ebony fingerboard complete its build, with the latter donning mother of pearl/abalone split block inlays.

Electronics include a pair of D'Angelico-exclusive Seymour Duncan Great Dane P-90 pickups, controlled via vintage-style cupcake master volume and tone pots and a three-way Chickenhead selector switch.

Other features include D'Angelico's signature headstock, Grover Imperial tuners, a gold aluminum Skyscraper truss rod cover, gold Tune-O-Matic bridge and D'Angelico Stairstep tailpiece.

The Excel 59 is available in Vintage Natural, Viola and Black Dog finishes, and can be pre-ordered now for $1999. For more information, head over to D'Angelico.