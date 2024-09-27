“The first time I saw a D'Angelico guitar, it was in a video from Isaiah Sharkey and Melanie Faye. I immediately tried to find a store that had them”: D'Angelico teams up with funk sensation Giacomo Turra on a '60s-inspired signature model

The Giacomo Turra Bedford SH features an all-new Supro Gold Field pickup that promises clear, single coil-like tones with the added boldness of a humbucker

Giacomo Turra playing his signature D&#039;Angelico guitar on an NYC rooftop
(Image credit: D'Angelico)

D'Angelico Guitars has teamed up with viral guitar sensation Giacomo Turra on an all-new signature model – the Excel Series Giacomo Turra Bedford SH, a unique, funk-oriented take on the brand's already-existing Bedford SH design.

Turra explains that this guitar has the warmth and resonance of a semi-hollow but the ergonomics and feel of a solidbody, which makes it particularly appealing for his style of playing.

Details of the Giacomo Turra Bedford SH
(Image credit: D'Angelico)

