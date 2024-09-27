“The first time I saw a D'Angelico guitar, it was in a video from Isaiah Sharkey and Melanie Faye. I immediately tried to find a store that had them”: D'Angelico teams up with funk sensation Giacomo Turra on a '60s-inspired signature model

D'Angelico Guitars has teamed up with viral guitar sensation Giacomo Turra on an all-new signature model – the Excel Series Giacomo Turra Bedford SH, a unique, funk-oriented take on the brand's already-existing Bedford SH design.

Turra explains that this guitar has the warmth and resonance of a semi-hollow but the ergonomics and feel of a solidbody, which makes it particularly appealing for his style of playing.

InThe Giacomo Turra Bedford SH sets itself apart from the standard model by the inclusion of the all-new Supro Gold Field pickup in the bridge position.

According to the brand, the pickup is “clear like a single coil and bold like a humbucker,” making it an “excellent choice” for “nuanced funk and vintage-inspired rock tones.” The '60s-style tones are further enhanced by two Supro T-Style single coil pickups in the middle and neck positions, along with a Wilkinson tremolo system.

Design-wise, it features a sturdy thin-line construction, a slim-C neck shape, and an ebony fingerboard with a 14-inch radius, plus bend-friendly jumbo frets and mother-of-pearl/abalone split block inlays. The custom peppermint finish tops off the guitar's nod to the '60s.

Turra first began working with D'Angelico in 2019 and has been a major proponent of the Deluxe Bedford SH, Atlantic, and DC models, before collaborating with the D’Angelico Product Development team to find his signature sound. As an early adopter of the Bedford SH, Turra envisioned expanding its sonic palette to funkier heights.

“The first time that I ever saw a D'Angelico guitar, it was on a YouTube video from Isaiah Sharkey and Melanie Faye,” says Turra in an interview with D'Angelico.

“They were jamming together, and I just remember I had this book called Classic Guitars, but I [had] never seen a guitar like a D'Angelico. It was so fascinating and interesting to me that I immediately tried to find a store that had them.

“You can achieve so many different sounds. You can go from funk to rock to other stuff. It's just unbeatable for me [as an] instrument when I'm touring.”

Priced at $1,199.99, the Giacomo Turra Bedford SH is currently available for preorder from D'Angelico partners and distributors.

In other Giacomo Turra news, the funk guitarist recently joined Blue DeTiger for a jam on an NYC rooftop.