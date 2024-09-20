“That was a blast of funk sunshine”: Blu DeTiger and Giacomo Turra jamming on an NYC rooftop is the funkiest thing you'll hear this week

Bass sensation Blu De Tiger has just teamed up with funk guitarist Giacomo Turra to give Parcels' 2018 Tieduprightnow a funk-infused makeover – all while jamming on a New York rooftop.

The two musicians hooked their guitar and bass to a multi-track audio interface and treated their fans to a stellar rendition of the indie hit, with the bassist even sneaking in a lick from Daft Punk's Lose Yourself to Dance.

Blu DeTiger can be seen showing off her Sky Burst Sparkle signature Jazz Bass while Turra brandishes a D'Angelico Deluxe Bedford SH in a matte walnut finish. As one fan described it, “That was a blast of funk sunshine.”

Turra is funk through and through, even admitting in a Guitar World interview that the genre gives him “such physical satisfaction”.

“Every time I pick up a guitar, it gives me such physical satisfaction to play funk riffs, funk rhythms. I feel like there is a very direct connection with the audience. Playing funk is a direct exchange of good vibes.”

From her end, the equally groove-driven DeTiger launched her signature bass earlier this month – a move that she reveals was born out of her longstanding relationship with Fender and the immense popularity of her funk- and disco-inspired jams on social media.

“I’ve actually been working with Fender for a while now. They sent me a bass back when I was 17. I’ve also got a Jazz Bass from the Fender Custom Shop, which ended up being a very early prototype of my new signature model. That bass was a great jumping-off point,” she said in a recent Bass Player interview.

“As soon as people started posting about it [her signature model] on social media it became pretty nerve-wracking! To have your own signature model is the ultimate goal as a player, but everyone will have their own opinion on the bass. I know it's going to be crazy, but I want to go to Guitar Center this week and just see what's up!”

For more information on the Blu DeTiger Jazz Bass, head to Fender.