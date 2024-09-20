“That was a blast of funk sunshine”: Blu DeTiger and Giacomo Turra jamming on an NYC rooftop is the funkiest thing you'll hear this week

DeTiger wielded her new Fender signature bass as she joined the Italian maestro for a funk workout

Bass sensation Blu De Tiger has just teamed up with funk guitarist Giacomo Turra to give Parcels' 2018 Tieduprightnow a funk-infused makeover – all while jamming on a New York rooftop.

The two musicians hooked their guitar and bass to a multi-track audio interface and treated their fans to a stellar rendition of the indie hit, with the bassist even sneaking in a lick from Daft Punk's Lose Yourself to Dance.

Janelle is a staff writer at GuitarWorld.com. After a long stint in classical music, Janelle discovered the joys of playing guitar in dingy venues at the age of 13 and has never looked back. Janelle has written extensively about the intersection of music and technology, and how this is shaping the future of the music industry. She also had the pleasure of interviewing Dream Wife, K.Flay, Yīn Yīn, and Black Honey, among others.