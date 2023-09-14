“If you have a semi-hollow with a tube amp and overdrive pedal, and you set it all up correctly, you can get your guitar to ring out forever”: Melanie Faye is bringing a new voice to virtuosic neo-soul guitar – and her own signature chord

By Amit Sharma
published

The R&B guitarist and producer talks us through her new D’Angelico signature model, her unique approach to neo-soul guitar and how Wes Montgomery and Joe Pass inspired her love of semi-hollows

D'Angelico Deluxe DC Melanie Faye
(Image credit: D'Angelico)

As one of the rising stars of the neo-soul movement, having amassed hundreds of thousands of followers across her social media channels thanks to her exquisite fingerstyle skills and rhythmic embellished chords, Melanie Faye is a name we suspect everyone will be hearing more and more over the coming years. 

Right now, she’s busy launching her debut signature guitar with D’Angelico, a semi-hollow limited to just 50 pieces worldwide and available only in a custom Metallic Surf Green.

What first drew you to D’Angelico?

“I love how they build the old-school style guitars, like the big semi-hollows and jazz boxes, but they often put a modern twist on it. You get things like locking tuners, slim neck profiles, boutique pickups and modern colors. I started playing them about six years ago when one of my videos went viral and the company reached out.”

What is it about semi-hollows in particular? What do they bring out in your playing that a solidbody might not?

“I wanted a semi-hollow because all we ever studied at performing arts high school was jazz and players like Wes Montgomery or Joe Pass. So I started going really deep into jazz and the culture around it. 

“One thing it brings out in my playing is an infinite sustain, a bit like those Sustainiac pickups. If you have a semi-hollow with a tube amp and overdrive pedal, and you set it all up correctly, you can get your guitar to ring out forever.”

Anyone who has seen your videos will be able to tell you have a strong understanding of music theory and chord structures on the fretboard. What kinds of chords do you find yourself playing most?

“I feel like I’m really coming into my own as a musician, artist and woman, so I’ve started just making up stuff. I have this one chord that I love to play, one that very few guitarists use. It’s a minor chord with a major 7th [m(maj7)], in 1st-inversion. So the bass note is the minor 3rd of the chord. 

“If you were to play it in C minor [Cm(maj7): C, Eb, G, B], the bass note, Eb, would be on the A string’s 6th fret. The C root would be at the 5th fret on the G string, the 5th, G, would be at the 8th fret on the B string and the major 7th, B, would be on the high E string’s 7th fret. I’m going to call it ‘the Faye chord’ because Jimi Hendrix had his, and I want my own!”

  • For more information on the Deluxe Melanie Faye DC LE, head to D'Angelico.

Amit Sharma
