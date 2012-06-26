The Darkness Streaming New Single, "Everybody Have a Good Time"

Earlier today, the Darkness released their new single, "Everybody Have a Good Time," via iTunes (get it here). You can now stream the song here via Spin.

"Everybody Have a Good Time" is the second track to appear from the band's upcoming new album, Hot Cakes, which is set for on August 21. Hot Cakes marks the band's first proper studio effort since 2005's One Way Ticket to Hell... and Back.

Watch a clip of the Darkness filming the music video for "Everybody Have a Good Time, which debuts on Thursday: