Guns N' Roses release hard-riffing new single, Absurd

Guns N' Roses have released the studio version of Absurd – a reworked take of previously unreleased Chinese Democracy cut Silkworms. The track was debuted earlier this week at the band's August 3 show at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.

Introducing the song at the gig, Axl Rose said: “Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this. Wasn't that funny? And they don't even know the joke yet. Okay, this is called Absurd.”

Following the performance of the song, Rose said: “See? I never run out of love songs. That was fun. So you heard it here first, a new Guns N' Roses song.”

Footage of the performance that surfaced online was mostly grainy and imperfect, but with the track's official release, you can listen in crystal-clear high-definition. Check out its visualizer video below.

Guns N' Roses are currently embarking on a US tour with the Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted Mammoth WVH. The run commenced with a show at the Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania on July 31 – which included a raucous cover of The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog with bassist Duff McKagan on vocals – and concludes with a double show at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida on October 3.

The stint marks a rather seismic touring debut for Mammoth WVH, who prior to its kickoff, had only played a handful of shows. The group released their debut self-titled album earlier this year – which included Distance, a tribute to Wolfgang's father Eddie Van Halen.

Following the Hersheypark Stadium show, Wolfgang wrote on social media: “First show with GNR down! Hershey was incredible. Thanks to everyone in the Guns N' Roses camp for having us out. It's an absolute honor to be here.”

The tour continues August 8 at Detroit's Comerica Park. For a full list of dates, see below.