Guns N' Roses release hard-riffing new single, Absurd

Guns N' Roses have released the studio version of Absurd – a reworked take of previously unreleased Chinese Democracy cut Silkworms. The track was debuted earlier this week at the band's August 3 show at Fenway Park in Boston, Massachusetts.
Introducing the song at the gig, Axl Rose said: “Some of you might have heard this under another name, but this is really kind of absurd to try this. Wasn't that funny? And they don't even know the joke yet. Okay, this is called Absurd.”
Following the performance of the song, Rose said: “See? I never run out of love songs. That was fun. So you heard it here first, a new Guns N' Roses song.”
Footage of the performance that surfaced online was mostly grainy and imperfect, but with the track's official release, you can listen in crystal-clear high-definition. Check out its visualizer video below.
Guns N' Roses are currently embarking on a US tour with the Wolfgang Van Halen-fronted Mammoth WVH. The run commenced with a show at the Hersheypark Stadium in Pennsylvania on July 31 – which included a raucous cover of The Stooges' I Wanna Be Your Dog with bassist Duff McKagan on vocals – and concludes with a double show at the Hard Rock Live Arena in Hollywood, Florida on October 3.
The stint marks a rather seismic touring debut for Mammoth WVH, who prior to its kickoff, had only played a handful of shows. The group released their debut self-titled album earlier this year – which included Distance, a tribute to Wolfgang's father Eddie Van Halen.
Following the Hersheypark Stadium show, Wolfgang wrote on social media: “First show with GNR down! Hershey was incredible. Thanks to everyone in the Guns N' Roses camp for having us out. It's an absolute honor to be here.”
The tour continues August 8 at Detroit's Comerica Park. For a full list of dates, see below.
- Sat Jul 31 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*
- Tue Aug 03 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park
- Thu Aug 05 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium
- Sun Aug 08 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park
- Wed Aug 11 – Fargo, ND – FargoDome
- Fri Aug 13 – Missoula, MT – Washington-Grizzly Stadium
- Mon Aug 16 – Commerce City, CO – DICK'S Sporting Goods Park
- Thu Aug 19 – Los Angeles, CA – Banc of California Stadium
- Sun Aug 22 – Portland, OR – Moda Center*
- Wed Aug 25 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center at San Jose*
- Fri Aug 27 – Las Vegas, NV – Venue to be announced*
- Mon Aug 30 – Phoenix, AZ – Phoenix Suns Arena*
- Wed Sep 01 – Dallas, TX – American Airlines Center*
- Sat Sep 04 – Napa, CA – BottleRock Napa Valley^
- Wed Sep 08 – Indianapolis, IN – Lucas Oil Stadium
- Sat Sep 11 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*
- Sun Sep 12 – Atlantic City, NJ – Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena*
- Thu Sep 16 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field
- Sat Sep 18 – Milwaukee, WI – American Family Insurance Amphitheater | Summerfest
- Tue Sep 21 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center*
- Thu Sep 23 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center*
- Sun Sep 26 – Baltimore, MD – Royal Farms Arena*
- Wed Sep 29 – Raleigh, NC – PNC Arena*
- Sat Oct 02 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena*
- Sun Oct 03 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live Arena*