“Over the years I’ve realized I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes”: Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson explains why he's decided to sit out the band’s comeback tour

Linkin Park guitarist Brad Delson has announced he will sit out the band’s upcoming world tour despite being named in the nu-metal icon’s return last week.

The band announced that original members Mike Shinoda, Brad Delson, Phoenix, and Joe Hahn will be joined by Dead Sara vocalist/guitarist Emily Armstrong, and producer/drummer Colin Brittain in the new lineup.

They marked their comeback with an energetic new track, The Emptiness Machine, alongside news that the new-look band will embark on a short world tour this month. But Delson has since taken to Instagram to explain he will not feature at those shows.

“I’ve always felt deeply connected to and proud of our live performances,” he says, adding: “Over the years I’ve realized I thrive most when I’m actively working with my bandmates behind the scenes – in the studio, collaborating on our new music, and helping build our live show.”

Alex Feder has been announced as his replacement, having featured on the band’s livestream event last week.

“I am so proud of everything we continue to create together,” Delson continues. “While I will not be performing on tour in this new chapter, I am super excited to introduce Alex – my handsome deputy on the road. Alex is a world-class musician, a kind and thoughtful friend, and we are truly fortunate he’ll be contributing his unique talent to our LP universe.”

A post shared by LINKIN PARK (@linkinpark) A photo posted by on

Linkin Park’s new album, From Zero, is due to land on November 15, marking their first new music since Chester Bennington’s passing in 2017. They’ll embark on a six-date world tour this week.

Get The Pick Newsletter All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Dates at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum on September 11 and in New York on September 12 will be followed by trips to three continents, with shows happening in Hamburg, London, Seoul, and Bogota.

Shinoda, who covered Numb with Mateus Asato last year, says the band feels “really empowered with this new lineup, their world-class talents, and the vibrant new music we’ve made together”.

From Zero will be co-produced by Delson and Shinoda, and will feature 11 new songs.