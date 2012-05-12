Dave Mustaine Apologizes to James Hetfield for Bringing Up Supergroup Idea

Even after Some Kind of Monster, the Big Four shows and Metallica's 30th anniversary bash, it seems things still aren't quite done between Metallica and Dave Mustaine.

In a recent interview with Metallica's fan club magazine, So What!, James Hetfield was asked about his current relationship with Dave Mustaine.

"I see him healthier now. I see him as less of a bitter guy," Hetfield said of his former bandmate. "But I do see a lot of stuff in the press with him talking about jamming with us and making an album. All this other crazy stuff. I read it and say to myself, 'Hold on. This is the Dave that we kind of wanted to forget about. You know, the big-mouth that wants to just go-go-go."

He added, "But there is an authenticity about him when he speaks. He doesn't think too much before he does. He just goes off the cuff. Plus, when he says stuff like that, it's well-intended."

It didn't take long for Dave Mustaine to be asked about these comments, and in a Friday interview with Artisan News, Mustaine responded, "I already sent him a text message and said I apologized to him for saying that and that I won't ever mention it again. So, I like James and I thought what he said was flattering, and then it kind of went the opposite way, and then it kind of came back again, and you know, that's okay. I guess my whole thing was I just wanted them to know that I loved them and that I missed them and I enjoyed playing with them. If that's not mutual, then I understand."

He continued, "I still respect him, and I still care about the guy. If he doesn't want to play anymore, that's cool. If he doesn't like the idea of what I said, that's okay, too. It wasn't like I said it was going to happen, it was something that I kind of wished would happen. But you know, it's okay now, since it doesn't seem like it's gonna happen. And you know what?! It's off my bucket list."

You can watch the interview below.